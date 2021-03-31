Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 20,320.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of BRF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 64,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRFS. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.