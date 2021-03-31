Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,450 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 711,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $147.85 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

