Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $35.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,090.79. 46,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,071.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,794.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

