Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 905.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,818 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,863,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 341,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000.

EWW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 150,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

