Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile comprises about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.30% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $26,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BSAC remained flat at $$24.61 on Wednesday. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

