Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $1.80 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.