Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $2.45 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First American Financial by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 11,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

