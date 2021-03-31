Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

