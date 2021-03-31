Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,616,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Ultrapar Participações as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

