Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.75. 158,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $305.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

