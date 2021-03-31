Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 504,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.2% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.