Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1,574.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347,316 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 146,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

