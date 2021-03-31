Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 215,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11,609.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,553,000 after acquiring an additional 143,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

EWG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 162,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,916. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

