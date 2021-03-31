Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,436,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. 26,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,503. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.