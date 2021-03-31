Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 11,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertiv by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.