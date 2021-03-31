Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 218,193 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,193 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of Afya worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,675 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 224,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,355. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.