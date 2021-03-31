Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 26,800 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Globant comprises about 2.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.70% of Globant worth $56,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

GLOB traded up $9.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,148. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

