Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 435,201 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435,201 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

RSX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,666. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

