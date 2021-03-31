Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 45,156 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,156 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.15. 2,062,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,626,967. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

