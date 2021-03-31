Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 60.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,485. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

