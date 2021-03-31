Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

