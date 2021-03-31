Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.