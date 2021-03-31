Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMAB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

