Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522,325 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,124,090. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.