ITM Power (LON:ITM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 98.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 474.15 ($6.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 509.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.98. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 110.20 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.