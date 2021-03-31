ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

