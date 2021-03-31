Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in March

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,169,200 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 7,406,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

