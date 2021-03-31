IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Acquired by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio comprises 2.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of IVERIC bio worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,861. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $549.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.