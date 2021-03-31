J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,095.09

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,095.09 ($14.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,368.94 ($17.89). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,361 ($17.78), with a volume of 173,041 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,289.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,095.09.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). In the last three months, insiders sold 4,378,983 shares of company stock worth $5,036,919,487.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

