Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,984. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

