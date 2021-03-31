Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 6,220 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 2,089,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,810. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

