Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 5,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JADSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Investec began coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.