James Halstead plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of James Halstead stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 414.94 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 547.80 ($7.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.48.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

