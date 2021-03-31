James M. Wehmann Sells 12,928 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FICO traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $259.37 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.72.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.