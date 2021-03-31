Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Bought by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 374.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the period. Jamf makes up approximately 3.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAMF. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Jamf by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

