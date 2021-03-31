Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Jamf by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,236,115 over the last 90 days.

BATS JAMF opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

