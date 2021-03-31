Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 28,185 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.