Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 32,507 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 469.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.