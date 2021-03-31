Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 47,679 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $56.89.

