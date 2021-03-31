Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 69,271 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 201.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

