Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 71,530 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 456.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.72% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 172,849 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.