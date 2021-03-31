Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 99,398 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 193.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

