Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,294,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,510,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $90,795,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

DCBO opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

