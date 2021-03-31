Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,814,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,420,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000.

Shares of ACACU stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

