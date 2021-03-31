Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 542,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,941,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 442,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

