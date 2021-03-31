Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

MAACU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

