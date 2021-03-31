Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05.

