Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 136,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period.

EMBD opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

