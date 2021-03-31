Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 334.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

