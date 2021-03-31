Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,739 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $49.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.